Nashville found all the love at this year's LGBT Chamber of Commerce national conference

What happens in Vegas... will be celebrated in Nashville.

Our local LGBT Chamber of Commerce is coming home a double winner at the International Business & Leadership Conference this year in Las Vegas.

The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) honored the Nashville Chamber with its Excellence in Programming Award, which recognizes chamber programs that provide significant value to member businesses, volunteers and/or partners, such as business and leadership development or member benefit programs.

“The greatest reward we can receive for our outstanding programming is witnessing the continued success of our constituents,” said Lisa Howe, CEO of the Nashville Chamber. “It is truly an honor to be recognized by the NGLCC, and we are grateful for their continued support as we expand upon our program’s success in the future.”

“I am extremely proud of the work that the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce has done to benefit the LGBT-owned businesses in their region,” said Justin Nelson, NGLCC CoFounder & President. “This chamber is truly an outstanding example for the rest of our 47 local affiliate chambers across the nation.”

As well, the local LGBT Chamber was awarded a $5,000 Chamber Development Grant for its 6th Annual 2018 Excellence in Business Awards, the annual event that recognizes local community leaders and organizations in areas of diversity and community service to the LGBT community.

Funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and administered by the NGLCC, the grant is awarded to support and provide increased visibility to the LGBT Business Summit. The main goal is to foster the development, growth, and sustainability of NGLCC’s 1,000 certified LGBT Business Enterprises® (LGBTBEs®).

“Recognizing LGBTBE cohorts at The Excellence in Business Awards has become a vital resource to our members as they develop their businesses and engage in strategic planning,” said Lisa Howe, CEO of the Nashville Chamber. “Working with cohorts of LGBTBE's furthers our mission of supporting our members through business growth, education, and advocacy. We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from Wells Fargo and NGLCC which will allow us to expand and enrich our program.”

“The NGLCC is excited to see the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce grow as an organization and a voice in the LGBT owned and allied businesses community,” said Sam McClure, NGLCC Senior Vice President. They have shown tremendous growth in the size of their business membership and outreach programs, embodying the mission that NGLCC has continuously strived for.”

Photo: Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce CEO Lisa Howe with Chamber President Joe Woolley at the International Business & Leadership Conference.