Nashville CARES hosts 'A Modern Social'

This year, in throwing its annual gala, Nashville CARES took a different approach, hosting an event it called ‘A Modern Social.’ The event was “a Celebration, Reflection, and New Conversation about the 30 plus years of Nashville CARES service to those affected by HIV/AIDS in Middle Tennessee.”

This semi-formal, non-traditional gala celebrated gains made in our community while posing new questions to guide our approaches to the future: "What does the HIV/AIDS epidemic look like today?" "What it will take to End the HIV AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee once and for all?" "Where does the conversation go from here?" “How do we get to ZERO?”

CARES touted the event as “honoring the past while optimistically, and aggressively, summoning the future.” Held at Track One on Saturday, June 17, 2017, the event did just that, and featured programming that included comedienne Leanne Morgan, and AIDS activist and former Project Runway contestant Jack Mackenroth, Mayor Megan Barry, and national celebrity cameos, as well as catering by Kristen Winston Catering.

Event Co-Chairs were Ray Booth & John Shea, Benjamin & Gen Sohr, and Mike Smith & Kelly Mason, and the Host Committee Chairs were Jeremy Davis & Matt Dillman, Jon Glassmeyer, and Bob & Sue Mendes.

CEO Joseph Interrante—who we profiled in 2014—spoke at length that evening, documenting his own personal journey with HIV, and included a short history of the organization as well as its decision to update its mission: "to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. We work to achieve this through education, advocacy and support for those at risk for or living with HIV."