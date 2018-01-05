Nashville CARES announces Avant Garde: Neverland

Nashville CARES’ annual fundraiser Avant Garde has become one of Nashville’s most exclusive and popular events, with exciting themes providing the Nashville community with another opportunity to dress up for a cause.

Get ready to think lovely happy thoughts! Nashville CARES' annual gala is Saturday, February 17 at 7pm at Studio 615.

This year CARES is taking you to the second star to the right and straight on until morning to a magical place, Neverland. Dance the night away in Mermaid's Lagoon, pig out in the Lost Boys' Hangout, and truly live like a pirate with Captain Hook.

Avant Garde: Neverland is benefitting Nashville CARES whose mission is to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee. With the purchase of your tickets, you will also be making a tax deductible donation of 75% of the ticket price before fees.

General Admission: $75 through January 31, 2018

Ticket includes: admission, food, entertainment, free parking and limited open bar with wine & beer.

VIP: $175 through January 31, 2018

Ticket includes: admission, food, entertainment, free parking and private full open bar with wine, beer & spirits.

When early bird pricing expires, tickets will be available at original prices ($100 and $200 respectively).

For more information, see the Facebook Event page. Tickets are available online now.

