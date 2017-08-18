Nashville CARES announces 2017 AIDS Walk & 5k Run

Nashville CARES, Tennessee's oldest HIV/AIDS service provider, has announced it will host the annual AIDS Walk & 5K Run on Saturday, September 23 at Public Square Park downtown. This year mark's the organization's 26th edition of the annual walk/run.

The Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run is Tennessee’s oldest continuously running HIV/AIDS fundraiser and one of the city’s highest profile events. This year’s goal is to raise $200,000 to help end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

Presented by NPS Pharmacy, the event is a family-oriented team walk and timed 5K run that gathers participants from all parts of the community. Businesses, civic clubs, churches, friends and families walk or run while celebrating the vital role that Nashville CARES plays in ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

Registration and the Community Expo start at 8:00am and the 5K Walk & Run start at 9:00 am with an awards ceremony following. There will be free HIV testing at the Community Expo.

Early check-in is available for both runners and walkers. Runners can pick up race packets and t-shirts and walkers can pick up wristbands and t-shirts. Early check-in will take place Friday September 22 at Rhythm Running (1513 Demonbreun Street) from 10am through 7pm.

“The Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run raises money to help Nashville CARES work toward our mission of ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee,” said Chief Development Officer Doug Alexander. “It is also a great opportunity for us share the message that HIV/AIDS is still an issue in our local community.”

Additional sponsors include, Principle Partner: Gilead; Advocate Partner: Dollar General, HIV Clinical Trials + Program for LGBTI Health Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Red Ribbon Partners: BanCorp South, CMT One Country, James A. Rothberg and Associates, Tennessee Oncology, and Walgreens; Associate Partners: Blue Cross Blue Shield, University of Tennessee Social Work, Planned Parenthood and What Do You Run For?; Restaurant Partners: 417 Union and Jeni’s Ice Cream; Media Partners: Agency 33, The Nashville Scene, Out & About Nashville, Focus Middle Tennessee and DMS Design Works.

For additional information, or to register for the Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run, visit NashvilleAIDSWalk.com or call (615) 259-4866. Nashville CARES relies on support from the community to provide services for those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. For information on sponsoring the event, contact events@nashvillecares.org.