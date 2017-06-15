Nashville CARES anniversary gala to celebrate 30+ years of HIV support services

Nashville CARES, the premier HIV/AIDS organization in the region, will host its 2017 anniversary gala to be A Modern Social this weekend. It is a celebration, reflection, and new conversation about the 30 plus years of Nashville CARES service to those affected by HIV/AIDS in Middle Tennessee.

"What does the HIV/AIDS epidemic look like today?"

"What it will take to End the HIV AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee once and for all?"

"Where does the conversation go from here?"

“How do we get to ZERO?”

This will be a semi-formal, yet non-traditional gala with major donors and foundations in attendance. CARES will be honoring the past while optimistically, and aggressively, summoning the future.

A Modern Social will take place at Track One (1211 4th Ave S) on Saturday June 17. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres for Host Patrons and VIP at 5:30pm. with Dinner and programming at 7pm. Tickets are available online.

Entertainment includes Jack Mackenroth (photo above) who is most widely known for his participation as a fashion designer on Season 4 of Project Runway. He became one of the nations most visible HIV activists when he disclosed his positive HIV status on the show. It was the first public television disclosure since Pedro Zamora in 1994.

Comedienne Leanne Morgan (photo below) will entertain as well. Leanne’s style of comedy combines her southern charm and hilarious story telling about her own life into an act that keeps them coming back for more. As a stay-at-home, mother of three with a husband, people are always accusing her of spying on them because she seems to be living the same life that they do.

“A Modern Social is a very special event in the life of Nashville CARES,” said Doug Alexander, Chief Development Officer. “It’s an opportunity for us to look back over the past 30 plus years that Nashville CARES has served the Middle Tennessee community – to look at how far we’ve come in the battle against HIV/AIDS. But just as importantly, it is an opportunity to look forward to the END of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee and turn up the volume on the conversation about how we get there.”