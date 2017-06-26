Nancy VanReece opens PRIDE 2017 with heartfelt speech

Metro Councilwoman Nancy VanReece kicked off the Equality Walk at the opening of this past weekend's Nashville Pride festival with stirring words of remembrance of the very first year that Nashville Pride presented a celebration of LGBT life in the city, twenty-nine years ago.

VanReece represents district 8 on Metro Council and is the first openly gay woman elected to legislative office in Nashville history.

In the photo above, via Instagram, VanReece (in blue shirt with white dots) is joined by council members (L-R) Fabian Bedne, Vice-Mayor David Briley, Bob Mendes, Mina Johnson, Brett Withers, and Freddie O'Connell.