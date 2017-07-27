A music-centric block party for Labor Day

The first ever Church Street Block Party is coming this Labor Day weekend, on Sunday September 3rd from 3:00—11:00PM.

General Admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online NOW!

The music-centric block party will offer an impressive lineup of musicians and entertainers in the midtown area on Church Street between 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue. In addition to an exciting schedule of musical acts and celebrity hosts, block party-goers will enjoy Glow & Fire Performances by Magnificent Light Entertainment, Aerial Performances by Suspended Gravity Circus, and Street Performances by Dylan Radford. Food from some of Nashville's favorite food trucks, as well as cocktails, beer, and wine will be offered throughout the evening.

Watch the preview video...

Entertainment Lineup

Brooke Candy — The LA-based rapper/pop singer was featured at LA Pride, toured with LIZZO, released "Living Out Loud", a massive single featuring SIA, as well as a follow up, "Volcano", and has her sophomore EP due in August. She's worked alongside Grimes, Charlie XCX, Diplo, and many more since releasing her debut, Opulence, in 2014. Church Street Block Party marks Candy's Music City debut.

Kishi Bashi, Is no stranger to Music City, he's headline the Basement East and Exit/In over the last year, and singles from his last two albums have been in steady rotation on Lightning 100. His shows are part fantasy, part magic, and wholly entertaining.

Rapper, poet, activist, and performance artist Mykki Blanco's 2016 release Mykki received rave reviews from Pitchfork, The Guardian, and Fader, among countless others — and for good reason; Blanco delivers witty, earnest lyrics over hard-hitting production, offering up songs that both confront and comfort, with The Wire touting Mykki as “One of the hardest and most consistent recent statements in US hip-hop.”

Pool, the 2016 Domino Records release from Porches is dark, brooding, and thoroughly danceable. Both Pool and their 2013 debut LP, Slow Dance in the Cosmos, were met with rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and have helped propel the band to appearances at Outside Lands, Pitchfork Music Festival, Made in America, and many more.

Mary Lambert cut her teeth as a spoken word artist and poet. It shows — Lambert's debut, Heart on My Sleeve, and her most recent EP, Bold, put her lyrical mastery front and center, and support it with emotional, anthemic pop melodies that encourage and inspire.

"I think the universe opened up for me in that moment," morgxn says of writing his sultry, yearning debut single "love you with the lights on." Since then, the Nashville-born singer and songwriter has been working on songs for an upcoming EP.

Daniella Mason might be best known for her mainstream pop successes— she's penned Nick Jonas singles, toured with Demi Lovato, opened for DNCE, and has even had her own tracks dubbed "What's Hot" by iTunes— but don't let that fool you. Hailed by The Guardian as "a serious musician with a distinctly pop edge," Mason's impeccable artistry, distinct powerhouse vocals, and innate songwriting sensibilities ride a fine line between top 40 earworms and tastemaker tuneage that even the most savvy of audiophiles can get into.

Nashville-based DJ Jane Dupree has been spinning and producing for nearly two decades, but her relationship with instrumentation begin playing guitar in her childhood church. Dance music became a major part of her life once she began hosting “House Nation”, a radio program on WMTS at MTSU.

Alex Newell's voice makes the heart swell: it's a clean, undiluted instrument of joy, a voice that soars with the history of classic dance music and the freshness of modern pop. Newell's voice has always radiated warmth and energy, from his days in the church choir and local musicals to his acclaimed stint on Glee, to his music career launched alongside legends like Nile Rodgers and Diane Warren.

Perhaps most widely known as the winner of the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has transformed the success found on the show into lucrative music, merchandise, television, and film deals, all while balancing a demanding schedule of performances and appearances at LGBTQ events around the world, purse first, of course.

Magnificent Light Entertainment is a Nashville-based collective specializing in passionately produced, safety first fire and light performances.

Suspended Gravity is comprised of an eclectic group of aerial and acrobatic performers. Since 2015, they have strived to improve the way Nashville experiences circus performances.

Dylan Radford is a multi-talented street and circus performer, specializing in juggling, unicycling, rola bola, illusions, and much more. He has performed as part of CMA Fest, at Disney, and at numerous other festivals and venues.