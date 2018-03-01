Model Dylan Stephens defies gender

Out and About Nashville
Local model’s striking look stirs interest

March 1, 2018   Comments

Producer, musician and model Dylan Stephens, who is presented by AMAX Talent, a longstanding sponsor of NFW, has lived in Nashville, Manhattan, and Los Angeles—but finds himself beyond content living "out of a suitcase" welcoming new adventures.

The fashion and music industry is buzzing about Dylan Stephens who identifies as non-binary. Dylan’s striking looks inspired an immediate evolution from behind the runway to in-front-of-the-lens. He is shattering gender barriers and highlights a sexual identity transcend gender.

Dylan is the star of a Marc Jacobs Collection Campaign, photographed by David Sims, alongside other talent including Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci. Dylan was also the star of last year's Marc by Marc #CastMeMarc campaign. Recently, Dylan walked for Christian Soriano’s 10th anniversary at New York Fashion week.

Dylan has a deep love and passion for music, fashion, and creating a lifestyle that reflects his authentic self. He loves spending time with his mother and best friend, Gina, and is a role model supporting varied causes for youth. Dylan's goal is to make certain young people of all types have a sanctuary on and offline to discover and figure themselves out.

Photo at top and bottom by Eric Winton, wearing Black by Maria Silver. Second photo by Brett Warren.

 

 

 

