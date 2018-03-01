Model Dylan Stephens defies gender

Producer, musician and model Dylan Stephens, who is presented by AMAX Talent, a longstanding sponsor of NFW, has lived in Nashville, Manhattan, and Los Angeles—but finds himself beyond content living "out of a suitcase" welcoming new adventures.

The fashion and music industry is buzzing about Dylan Stephens who identifies as non-binary. Dylan’s striking looks inspired an immediate evolution from behind the runway to in-front-of-the-lens. He is shattering gender barriers and highlights a sexual identity transcend gender.

Dylan is the star of a Marc Jacobs Collection Campaign, photographed by David Sims, alongside other talent including Golden Globe nominee Christina Ricci. Dylan was also the star of last year's Marc by Marc #CastMeMarc campaign. Recently, Dylan walked for Christian Soriano’s 10th anniversary at New York Fashion week.

Dylan has a deep love and passion for music, fashion, and creating a lifestyle that reflects his authentic self. He loves spending time with his mother and best friend, Gina, and is a role model supporting varied causes for youth. Dylan's goal is to make certain young people of all types have a sanctuary on and offline to discover and figure themselves out.

Photo at top and bottom by Eric Winton, wearing Black by Maria Silver. Second photo by Brett Warren.