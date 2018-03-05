Out and About Nashville
Meharry Medical College to Provide Free Dental Care at Oral Health Day

Free cleanings, extractions and fillings to improve dental health across Middle Tennessee

March 5, 2018   Comments

On Saturday, March 10, Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s oldest black academic health science centers, will provide free dental services, including cleanings, extractions and fillings, to hundreds of uninsured Middle Tennesseans at its annual Oral Health Day event. The event is sponsored by the Meharry Chapter of the American Student Dental Association.

Today, only 64 percent of adults aged 18-64 visit a dental annually. By offering routine procedures to patients free of charge, Meharry will provide critical care to those in the local community who need it most.

Patients must be 18 years old to receive treatment and will be seen on a first come, first served basis. No insurance or ID is required. Patient registration/check-in is at Henry A. Moses, Ph.D. Alumni Hall on the Meharry campus.

As a leading producer of African-American dentists, Meharry graduates currently make up 41 percent of black dentists nationwide. Of its alumni, more than 83 percent of its dental graduates practice in underserved areas and nearly 18 percent of all dental alumni set up practice here in Tennessee.

For more information on Oral Health Day, please visit www.MeharryASDA.org    

 

WHEN: 

Saturday, March 10

7:00 a.m.

 

WHERE:

Meharry Medical College

Henry A. Moses Ph.D. Alumni Hall

2010 Meharry Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37208

 

