Meet Nashville CARES new Chief Financial & Administrative Officer

Nashville CARES is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy Glass as the agency’s new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. Glass brings with her more than two and half decades of experience in the nonprofit sector, including Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee and TRICOR.

“CARES is fortunate to have found someone with Tammy’s breadth of experience,” said CARES’ CEO, Joseph Interrante. “As well as her strong and enthusiastic commitment to the agency’s mission as the focus of our work even in supportive operations. I look forward to working with her.”

After a brief season of working in the for-profit domain, Glass realized her true passion and commitment was to making an impact in the nonprofit world, which led her to Nashville CARES.

“I am honored to have been selected as the new Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for Nashville CARES,” Said Glass. “While proudly serving the non-profit community for over 25 years, I am looking forward to bringing my passion for making a difference in the lives of others to Nashville CARES as we work together to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.”

See also:

PHOTOS from Nashville sCARES Halloween bash

PHOTOS from Nashville CARES Avant Garde: Speakeasy fundraiser