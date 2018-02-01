MediCopy brings 18 years experience to health information exchange industry

Elliott Noble-Holt started his company, MediCopy, 18 years ago in response to his frustrations working with inefficient health information exchange processes he encountered in his various roles up to that point in his career. He started the health information management company on a shoestring, with a single copy machine, $50.00 cash, and an AOL gift card!

Since then the company has grown to offer a wide range of HIM services. Their mission is “to deliver efficient and innovative service to our clients and requesting parties of protected health information, all while maintaining a transparent and trust-based culture.” MediCopy now employs a team of 90, serving 1,500 clients in 35 states.

MediCopy has been a member of the Nashville LGBT Chamber for about four years, and the company has been an active member during that time. Recently, MediCopy was one of the sponsors for TASTE, the Chamber’s largest annual fund raiser. In addition to providing sponsorship, several MediCopy employees volunteered at the event in November. MediCopy will also sponsor the “Brewing Up Business” event at their office location in February. And Elliott says he wants to continue to get more involved in the LGBT Chamber.

Elliott and his company serve as models for corporate involvement to promote diversity and inclusion, not just for those of us that identify as LGBTQ, but for all employees. As an example, MediCopy has been a part of Tennessee Thrives Coalition for over a year.

Tennessee Thrives promotes the conviction that “In order for Tennessee businesses to compete for top talent, we believe our workplaces and communities must be diverse and welcoming for all people, regardless of race, sex, national origin, ethnicity, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation or gender identity.” Over 400 companies doing business in Tennessee—from small, local businesses to multi-national corporations—have signed the Tennessee Thrives Pledge. To see if your company is among them, visit tennesseethrives.org/our-coalition.

Elliott has also served on the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board for the Entrepreneur Center (ec.co/diversity) since it launched its Diversity and Inclusion Initiative in early 2016. Elliott and other members of the advisory board provide insight, guidance, and connections that enable initiative leaders to reach their goals to “help create pathways to success for any entrepreneur in Nashville regardless of external circumstances or demographics.”

The initiative encourages participation and engagement from local non-profits, corporations, higher education institutions, community leaders and investors. It also provides Entrepreneur Center scholarships to local minority entrepreneurs each year. They have also launched a partnership with Google to launch the Code2040 program that provides funding for minority tech entrepreneurs in Nashville and a few other cities.

Elliott also said that MediCopy has already implemented HRC non-discriminatory guidelines for employers. These criteria that comprise the HRC Corporate Equality Index address hiring and retention, employee benefits, organizational LGBTQ competency, public engagement and responsible citizenship for both employers and their vendor partners. But for Elliott and his company, diversity and inclusion go well beyond official guidelines for non-discrimination.

Elliott is proud of the culture of diversity among his team at MediCopy. He said that 50% of the management team is African American and 65% identify as LGBTQ. That wasn’t intentional; it just happened organically as he went for the best and brightest to help his company grow and succeed. But he does make it a point to share those statistics with any prospective employees.

When hiring, Elliott still attends every interview, starting each conversation talking about his team’s diversity, and making it clear to those interviewees they would need to embrace that diversity if they are to succeed on the team. His goal is to protect his people and the culture that they created together.

Elliott said that type of open and honest communication is one of their core values at MediCopy. He is proud of those core values that address quality of customer service, teamwork, professional development, and service to the community. Another core value is “embracing change and growth.” Elliott acknowledged that, “some folks hate change and are hesitant. But at MediCopy, our team just keeps pushing forward.”

For more information about MediCopy, visit medicopy.net, and check back with the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s webpage and social media for more information on the February Brewing Up Business hosted by MediCopy.