Mayor Megan Barry: "Happy Pride, Nashville!"

by Mayor Megan Barry

Greetings Nashville Pride Festival Attendees,

As Mayor, it is my pleasure to welcome the tens of thousands of residents and visitors to the steps of the Metro Courthouse for the 2017 Nashville Pride Festival. This annual march and gathering at Public Square Park is a joyous time for the LGBTQ community and your allies to come together with laughter and love.

Pride offers us all an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of our LGBTQ community to our society, as well as the many positive steps towards equality. In Tennessee and across America, we still have a lot of work to do in helping our fellow citizens and some political leaders understand that our economy and our society thrives when we embrace the concepts of equality and inclusion. That inclusive, warm and welcoming environment has made Nashville such a great place for all of our residents no matter where they came from, how they got here, or whom they love.

If you are a Nashville resident, I hope you enjoy the Pride festivities and see that the Metro government which serves you is proud to be home to such a thriving LGBTQ community. If you are a visitor, I hope you’ll enjoy your stay and have a chance to experience all of the great amenities, restaurants, and cultural scene that our city has to offer.

Happy Pride Nashville!