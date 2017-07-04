Out and About Nashville
x
Out and About Newspaper

Mandy Barnett's summer residency at 3rd & Lindsley

July 4, 2017   Comments

Share

“I’ve always loved to perform in Nashville,” said Mandy Barnett, whose world-class voice and torchy style recall iconic classic country and pop singers.  “The audiences in Nashville are so inspiring and invigorating. I don’t get to do full-band shows in town nearly enough.  It’s been a long time since I’ve done a residency here.   And in speaking with Ron Brice at 3rd & Lindsley, this summer seemed like a perfect time to do one."

On July 13th, 20th, 27th, and August 3rd, Barnett returns to a Nashville stage, performing four special shows at 3rd & Lindsley, as she readies the release of a new album leaning toward a rootsy blues and Americana sound. "We’ll have some fun trying out new songs, featuring some unique guests, and playing a number of favorite tunes," she said.

Barnett continued, “It’s wonderful to have a venue like 3rd & Lindsley to play every week.  The audiences are always great, the sound is top-notch, and the band and I always have a terrific time. I love the vibe in the room.  I thank Ron for hosting me.”

“It’s an opportunity for people to see one of Nashville’s treasures who plays in town only once or twice a year,” stated Ron Brice, owner of 3rd& Lindsley. “We are proud to have Mandy play here."

In recent years, Barnett has added two three-night concert performances with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra to her ever-growing roster of Nashville engagements, even celebrating the Symphony’s 70th anniversary last fall with her “Nashville Songbook” program – songs that made Music City famous. 

Check out this performance from last November at the Schermerhorn Theater.

All four of Barnett’s shows at 3rd & Lindsley will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Visit TicketWeb for more information.

 

 

 

Graphic via Grand Ole Opry

Comments

Breaking news delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up here!

Connect with like-minded readers.

Be the first to know.

Seen Out & About

More >

Newswire