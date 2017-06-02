Making a difficult situation as easy as possible

Eastland Funeral Home and the Lipstick Lounge are joining forces to provide a 'life planning seminar' for LGBT residents. The event will take place on Saturday June 10 from 4-6pm.

"My job is to make a difficult situation as easy as possible," said Sherrod Kimmins, the funeral director at Eastland Funeral Home.

Paying particular attention to those relationships — especially those in our community — that have yet to progress to full "spouse," the seminar will look at ways couples can protect their interests.

"A lot of times a person can have a partner or significant other who is not a spouse," Kimmins said. "Know a person wishes and wants, and if the person falls ill or passes away the next of kin will come in and may or may not agree with the wishes and wants and become disrespectful."

"We decided that there is a opportunity for preparation through education," Kimmins said, "and to have a discussion about the different types of legal documentation, funeral services, insurance, pre-arrangement and financial planning. Because what we don't want people to say is I didn't know..., I thought..., or I wish I would have..."

You can register to attend at the Eventbrite page.