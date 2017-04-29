In Madison, a 19-year-old reports suspicous death of 55-year-old boyfriend

Local police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Madison, who's boyfriend called the police early Friday morning.

Though there was evidence of drug use in the home, and the young man was taken to hospital when authorities identified him as under the influence, there appears to be little evidence of violence precipitating the death.

According to a report from NewsChannel5 (embedded below), the young male expressed to police that he was trapped in a room in the home. They entered apparently through the window to find the older male unconscious at the doorway of the room. The young man reported to police there had been a fight earlier in the home.

Of particular interest to the LGBT community in Nashville, it appears mainstream news reports from both NewsChannel5 and WKRN have been careful not to sensationalize the story or make any generalizations or assumptions regarding the relationship or identities of either man.

Police are still investigating.