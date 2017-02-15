Out and About Nashville
Like Mad Donna's before it, Wylee's on Woodland has closed

Revamp included input from Sheryl Crow and a reality TV show

February 15, 2017 Joseph Brant   Comments

Back in mid-December it appeared the longtime East Nashville establishment Mad Donna's had abruptly closed. In time we learned the secrecy was due to filming for a potential reality TV show.  And subsequently the new incarnation, a rebranding called Wylee's, turned out to have a Sheryl Crow connection.

For one, it seemed the name was an amalgamation of her two sons' names, Wyatt and Levi. Too, an early menu included direct references to Crow's biggest hit songs, including an "If It Makes You Happy" salad and "The First Cut" burger.

Just as abruptly comes news this week that Wylee's on Woodland has closed.

The East Nashvillian first published this sign which was posted on the front door at the location.

Wylees closed door sign via east nashvillian.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

