Love is Love tour to stop at AT&T, PLAY

Online stars Miles McKenna, Rebecca Black, and Shannon Beveredge will make an appearance from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16th at AT&T, 1900 West End Ave.

Miles will appear the following night at PLAY Dance Bar.

Each star has a unique and compelling story that has connected with millions of subscribers and followers around the world. All three are strong voices in the equality, acceptance, and anti-bullying community. Without a destination in their own town or community to connect with others like them, they broke out and built an interactive community of support online.

The “Love is Love” tour will have four parts for fans to participate in:

Fans Meeting Fans. Organically fans become friends with each other at Fullscreen events. The goal is to connect these individuals with each other in a socially responsible way. Think of this as a new way to get a virtual pen pal. When attendees leave the show, they’ll have a new friend for life. Talent Stories: Each cast member will discuss their individual story and members of the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and dive deeper into overcoming adversity. Your Stories: Fans will submit anonymous stories of overcoming adversity and acceptance within their community via FullscreenLive.com. The cast will have the opportunity to discuss a series of submissions each night and create an open environment for acceptance. Joyful celebration filled with dancing and music from Rebecca Black and cast. Audiences will leave feeling inspired, confident, and empowered to build acceptance within their community.

AT&T’s thx2att initiative and Fullscreen Media present “Love is Love” tour with some of the biggest creators and online stars.