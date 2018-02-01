Lost Boys—and Girls—of Nashville, Rejoice

I know none of our readers our there have ever been likened to Lost Boys, enjoying a perpetual youth and refusing to truly embrace the curse of adulthood! Who am I kidding? But seriously, too often that comparison is meant to be scolding: grow up! This year, Nashville CARES invites you to embrace your inner Peter Pan, round up your lost boys and girls, and proudly announce, for one night, “I don’t want to grow up!”

That’s right, Nashville CARES’ perennially popular fundraiser, Avant Garde is back. 2015’s Mad Hatter’s Ball and 2016’s Speakeasy were parties to talk about for weeks, and this year the event is taking us to Neverland!

So, as the event’s site says, “Get ready to think lovely happy thoughts! This year we are taking you to the second star to the right and straight on until morning to a magical place, Neverland. Join us as we dance the night away in Mermaid's Lagoon, pig out in the Lost Boys' Hangout, and truly live like a pirate with Captain Hook. All of this and so much more.”

“Avant Garde is a one-of-a-kind gala with a different theme each year. We are excited to announce this year’s theme: Neverland!” said CARES Associate Director of Development, Alyson Woods. “The Avant Garde event has served as a unique and highly anticipated benefit for Nashville CARES where attendees dress up in the theme of the event. We’re hoping to see lots of pirates, lost boys and fairies (*wink)! Our goal this year is to raise $100,000 to help Nashville CARES end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.”

This year’s event, chaired by Matt Donahoe, Mat Brooksher, Amber English, Adam Smith, Chris Murlin, Matia Powell, and Ron Sanford, will be held at Studio 615 on February 17, from 7 p.m. til 11 p.m. The event will feature, as always, stellar entertainment, great food and fun, as well as a silent auction. General admission includes free parking and a limited open bar, while VIP admission includes a private, full open bar.

“Avant Garde has always been and will continue to evolve into one of the premiere events in Middle Tennessee supporting Nashville CARES,” said event chair Matt Donahoe. “Like advances and innovation created as a result of donor participation in CARES events for HIV/AIDS in our community, this celebration taps into our right brains and gives us all a moment to create memorable experiences with lasting impact.”

For more information on the events, or to purchase tickets, visit AvantGardeCARES.org.