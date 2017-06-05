Local marching band in search of musicians ahead of PRIDE performance

by Jacob Campos

Were you in your high school band or in Drum Corps?

The first ever Music City Pride Marching Band and Twirling Corps will be participating in Nashville Pride this year! We are still looking for members as we want a full band in all sections.

Tim Stallman, Dyson Schaible, and I have come together to create a band for all those who may want to give back to the community and celebrate through music! We will be performing three tunes this year and will have several rehearsals throughout the summer. We still are very much in need of people so please sign up through this link. Visit the Facebook group page for more information.

Participation is FREE!

You also get a free t-shirt.

Our rehearsal schedule is the following:

Tuesday, June 6th 7-9PM (Band & Flags) Hillwood HS

Friday, June 16th 6-9PM (Band & Flags, Pot Luck Dinner following) Smith Springs Elementary & Tim & Gerry’s house

Tuesday, June 20th 7-9PM (Band & Flags) Hillwood HS

June 23rd 6-9PM (All including out of town guest) Hillwood HS

June 24th meet at 8:30AM (10am Parade) Public Square