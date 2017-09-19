Lisbon is for Lovers II

When I arrived at Joao’s place around 9:30pm I called him to let him know. I heard a balcony door slide open somewhere above me. When I looked up I felt my heart jump. There he was standing on the balcony looking down at me and smiling. Even from four floors down that smile was bright enough to light a fire in my soul. I felt my mouth curve as I tried for just a simple and sexy grin…I was grinning from ear to ear like the Cheshire Cat.

“Hey Javari. I will be right down,” he said running back from the balcony. When he left eyesight I took this last moment to adjust my outfit. We were going out to eat, a restaurant of his choice that he wouldn’t tell me. For the event I donned a semi-sheer, blue Guess long-sleeve shirt, a pair of distressed light washed, New York Co. jeans and a pair of fabulous blue denim Guess sneakers that I had scoured Lisbon to find earlier that day. Joao was also dressed simply, in an Express white graphic tee and dark jeans with low top Vans.

“So you gonna tell me where we are going?” I asked jumping into the uber after Joao.

“Nope. You will enjoy it I think,” he said smiling nervously. I wanted to tell him that anything he decided on I would enjoy, but I felt that would be too much too soon so I settled on a simple nod instead. We chatted on the way to our destination. I took note that we were heading back into Lisbon the same way that I had come to get here. The ride was over in about 20 minutes.

We got out in the Baixa district of Lisbon. My apartment was only a few blocks from here. Immediately my brain began to analyze all the places we could be going. My favorite, Petiscos no Bairro? No, it’s great for a first date for lunch, but dinnertime is extremely crowded and conversation would be impossible. Bota Alta? No, it was too small for a first date. We would be so close together if we were trying to draw boundaries they would undoubtedly be erased there.

“You know this place?” came the sound of Joao’s voice. His accented baritone pulled me out of my thoughts to actually take a look at where we were. My jaw dropped. We were at an outdoor café called Noobai. It was located on a plaza that boasted an amazing view of the entire city below Bairro Alto and everything out across the river, to include the Christo Rei statue over in Almada. It was truly a breathtaking place. Joao made sure we got seats outside on the deck versus downstairs inside the building. I hardly noticed anything else as I feasted on the view we had here.

As the sun was beginning to set, its light cast a lazy orange filter over Lisbon. The music, the people, the city and land itself all seemed to merge on this one café. It wasn’t too loud and one could definitely feel the heartbeat of the city here, or was that my own? I looked over to Joao as our martini’s arrived thinking that I had done something unthought-of of in the dating world. In a world full of hasty right swipers, had I had discovered a fellow romantic?

“You told me about your birthday and your friends not being there. I’m sorry we had not met at this time, but I want to say happy birthday the right way,” he said raising his glass for a toast. We toasted and a few moments after we had done so our waiter walked up to our table holding a piece of tarte de limao (lemon tart) with a sparkler in it and a bottle of champagne. He was joined by his coworkers and they all started signing Parabens pra voce (Happy Birthday). I looked over to Joao who was positively beaming at my hastily reddening cheeks.

“You know you didn’t have to do that,” I breathed over the table to Joao after they had left. He shrugged. It dawned on me that I didn’t know his yet.

“When’s yours anyway?” I asked trying to change the subject so he would stop staring at me and my cheeks would stop burning.

“6 of July,” he said eating some of the tarte.

“Aha! Now I get it. You’re a Cancer too. No wonder you’re such a sap,” I jested feeding him more of it. He sneered playfully across the table as he accepted my offer.

We finished up our date in which neither of us could agree on who would pay so we ended up splitting it 50/50. Afterwards we walked a bit through Bairro Alto just chatting more before we grabbed another uber to get back to his place. By the time we arrived back to his place it was about 1:30 in the morning. I asked the uber driver to wait while I said good night to him.

“I had a great night,” I said to Joao as he waited just outside of his open building entrance.

“Me too,” he said. There was a small strained silence as we both battled within ourselves.

“Well…D-do you want to come in for a cappuccino?” he asked nervously.

“Yes!” I said much too quickly and much too shrilly which prompted me to add “If you don’t have any other plans tonightor anything”.

Leaving an angry uber driver downstairs we were barely able to close the foyer of his apartment before we started the most intense kissing session ever. The passion that we both held back all day erupted between both of us. It was as if two opposing poles of a magnet had been brought together and we were powerless to stop the attraction. Clothes were discarded all over his apartment and we were oblivious to the fact that he shared the place with three other people all of whom could come home at any moment. In his deep kisses, in his tender caress, in his fresh cedar wood and lime scent, I knew that perhaps I might have found a man who shared my passion for passion. Though we didn’t get as far that night it was far better than any sex I’ve had to date.

The next morning I woke to the smell of food cooking in the kitchen and couldn’t help but grin as I realized that I hadn’t dreamed it. I took a moment to scavenge the house for my boxer briefs before joining Joao in the kitchen.

“Something smells good,” I said with a kiss on the back of his neck. He leaned back into me and closed his eyes before returning a kiss on my forehead.

“Crepes, coffee and cereal,” he beamed.

“Mmm. I get all this with only getting to third. Wonder what happens with a home run?” I asked playfully coming up behind him.

“Uh huh,” he laughed handing me my plate.

Although I didn’t want to leave now that I had been given a taste of honey, I had promised my friends Sefi and Brian that I would meet with them and Sefi’s boyfriend Daniel. Around 3pm I said my good-bye to Joao with a promise to see him again before I left to which he promised the beehive. As I entered my uber after breakfast he stood on the balcony as I left. Even from down on the street I could see his amber eyes gleaming. The entire ride back to my Airbnb I couldn’t take my mind off of him and apparently he couldn’t take his off of me as he text me as soon as the car had left around the corner to his place.

Sefi, Daniel and Brian and I met at a gay owned bar called Gayola. It was where my failed birthday dinner had happened. I was desperate not to remember the place on such a bad note so I had arranged for us all to meet there. The owner and his husband were super accommodating to us probably because they had felt bad for the bust of a party I had only a couple days ago. They gave us a complimentary bottle of wine to split (Brian had told them of my weakness for a good red), and free Ginjinha shots. I was glad for it. It was another memorable night in Lisbon. The conversation that we had was more than enough to provide a fonder memory of the place.

Sefi and Daniel met back in Israel in Tel Aviv. They had been together for the past four years and up until about six months ago they lived together. Sefi’s job brought him here to Lisbon and they continued their relationship long distance. Of course I was intrigued as every relationship I had ever been in ended abruptly whenever distance was introduced.

“The secret is that there is no secret really. Having a strong foundation before the distance is important to maintaining a healthy relationship,” Daniel said over a glass of champagne.

“Yes. If we had done the distance maybe only six months in, for example, things may have turned out differently. We were able to build together and know each other and grow so this distance is just a very small obstacle for us,” Sefi added looking fondly at Daniel.

“Wow. That’s…that’s great,” I said my cynicism failing to allow me to discredit their words.

“You do not believe it possible?” Daniel asked over the brim of his flute.

“Well you two definitely put any thought of cynicism to rest with your story that’s for sure. I mean look at you. The model of perfect relationship,” I said to everyone’s laughter.

After the dinner at Gayola we all headed to Burlesque Bar next to Brian and my apartment. We had a few more drinks here and Sefi and Daniel bid us farewell as Sefi had to work in the morning. Brian went next door and I hopped in a cab back out to Joao’s place. The ride out was long as I had anticipated seeing him all day. I admit I had felt a little foolish as he hadn’t text me much in respect for me spending time with my friends.

When I arrived I didn’t have to question if he had wanted to see me as much as I wanted to see him. When he unlocked the front door to the building, before I had crossed the threshold we were kissing with the same fire as yesterday. Somehow we managed to close the door and make it up the steps and into his place while still in a fierce battle of passion. The dance was a little different this time, as this time we would not stop at third. When we were staring at each other in the moments before it clicked in my mind that I did not want to have sex with him. I wanted to make love to him. I wanted to experience more than just his body but his soul. The way he tenderly kissed me and softly touched me told me he felt the same. If yesterday had been great, tonight was as near to perfection as humanly possible.

After we finished we lay in his bed, both exhausted and covered in a thin layer of sweat. He lay his head on my chest and talked for a bit before he grabbed his phone. It was around 7 in the morning. We lay there in that moment, neither of us wanting to move. I mentioned wanted to make him breakfast to which he responded by laying more of his body on top of me so I could not move.

“At some point we will have to return to the land of the living,” I said to him. He smiled and unlocked his phone and finally sat up.

“What?” I asked seeing his face suddenly drop.

“My roommate. She is…she is coming home early!” He said standing up abruptly from the bed.

“Oh. Ok…well I’ll be decent before she gets here,” I said stretching but he was dashing around the apartment picking up my clothes and throwing them in to me.

“Hey! What-? What’s up?” I asked as my sweats hit me in the face. He stopped in the doorway to his room and gave me a pained expression and realization hit me.

“Are you not out?” I asked incredulously. He sat down next to me upon hearing the disbelief in my voice.

“No. She does not know” and she cannot see you here was the rest of the sentence I could see in his eyes.

“Are you…am I being kicked out?” I asked as the high slowly faded from the hours before. Joao truly looked hurt.

“No, I would not, but she cannot know,” he said pulling on his shorts. I sat there frowning for about 20 seconds before I sighed heavily and ordered an uber before getting dressed myself.

As I left his apartment he apologized to me over and over again and when I got in the uber to ride off he text me continuing to apologize. I did not answer him right away as I had to process that had really happened. The perfect guy just kicked me out. I couldn’t be upset with him. The signs were there. The fact that on our date he didn’t so much as accidentally brush up against me when we were out. This contrasted to when we were behind closed doors when we couldn’t keep our hands to ourselves. The fact that both times I was at his place was when no one was home or when his family called the day before he didn’t want me to be heard in the background. I was more angry with myself for allowing myself to not only believe this could have amounted to anything more than a vacation tryst but to also allow myself to believe it could amount to anything at all with a guy who was not out. As far as deal breakers go, it’s probably one of my biggest.

“Damn bitch. He was cute too,” Elijah said when I Facetimed him about it at the airport the next day.

“And perfect. I guess I should’ve seen it coming. I mean I could see the end before it began. I knew I would have to leave anyway,” I said as I boarded the plan.

“Well fuck him. He’s an asshole,” Elijah said matter of factly. I chuckled. Only my friend could write someone off that quickly.

We talked for a few more minutes before I ended the conversation. I had about 5 missed texts from Joao, all apologizing. I inhaled before responding to him as we began to taxi.

“Joao. I understand completely why you did what you did. I won’t lie and say that I wasn’t shocked and hurt. I’m a big boy though. I’ll be fine. I do want you to know that my time with you was amazing,” I text.

“You deserved better,” he replied.

“You’re right. But what can we do now?” I answered.

“I let you down,” came his response.

“Well I will be honest. I don’t think you and I are on the same page. These days we spent together were like magic, but I’ve been here before Joao. I don’t need to get my feelings involved because they are getting there. Fast. If I am ever back in Lisbon I will contact you and see what’s up. Thank you for an amazin experience.

“You really don’t understand. I have not messaged you a lot while here because when I work I don’t use my phone. This hurts my feelings as fuck reading that, but I respect your decision” came his response.

As the plane began to gather speed I answered with a simple “Obrigado pra tudo”. My eyes began to water as reality sank in that my fairytale was now over and that every beginning comes to an end. I was grateful for the beauty we had found in one another and as the wheels of the plane began to leave the ground, the tears spilled for the man I knew I would never see again.

See also:

In Lisbon, a little R&R with help from Grindr, Tinder, and a random meeting in person