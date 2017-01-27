LGBT community mourns the passing of Jake Jackson

The LGBT community in Nashville is mourning and remembering the life of Jake Jackson who passed away earlier this week in Maryland.

Jackson lived in Nashville before moving to Maryland and was a member of the Nashville Grizzlies rugby team. The Frederick Center, an LGBT community center in Frederick, Maryland notes that Jackson was a serving committee member for the organization's Pride committee and Carnival committee.

According to the Frederick News Post, Jackson was involved in a multiple vehicle accident on I-70 in that area Wednesday morning, January 25th.

[Jackson's] Nissan was stopped on westbound I-70 behind two dump trucks while state police and U.S. Capitol Police blocked off the interstate to allow a congressional motorcade to merge onto westbound I-70 from northbound Interstate 270. A third dump truck, driven by 46-year-old Gaithersburg resident Shawn Gill, failed to stop in time and slammed into the rear of the Nissan, pushing it into the two trucks in front of it, police said.

Due to an ensuing explosion and fire, Jackson was only identified later via dental records.

On social media, notes of condolence arrived swiftly from local friends and former co-workers.