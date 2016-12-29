LGBT community mourns local author, volunteer

Members of the Nashville LGBT community, as well as friends and family, are mourning the sudden passing of Stephen W. Phillips who died December 27th. Phillips is reported to have been found unresponsive in his home.

According to a Facebook post from the Tennessee Equality Project's Executive Director Chris Sanders, "He had been active in the TEP Madison County Committee. He was a kind, smart man with a great sense of humor. On behalf of all of us at TEP, I express our profound sympathy to his family and close friends throughout the state."

Friend Julie Nance Cooke posted a number of photos, including the one at top of this article, with a heartfelt note: "My heart is broken over the passing of this precious friend. With childlike wonder, a never ending imagination, and a heart of gold, Stephen W. Phillips left his mark. A gentleman always, a tilted sense of humor, and a joy to know. So sad to lose you but so lucky to have known you. And will surely never forget you."

Earlier this year, Phillips authored a book, Opryland USA, as part of the Images of Modern America series at Arcadia Publishing. A former Gaylord Entertainment executive, he had become over the years a recognized historian of the Opryland theme park.

Friend Shawn Cook shared to a Facebook Group called "Opryland Memories" the following note: " I was able to meet him at his first book signing and and he even put my name along with many others in his book! His legacy and memories will live on!"

For more public reminiscences of Mr. Phillips, see this string of Facebook posts.

Phillips funeral is scheduled for Friday, 2pm at the Shackelford Funeral Home in Henderson. See the obituary for more information.