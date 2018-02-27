Out and About Nashville
LGBT Chamber to host 'Forum on Transit'

Nashville is growing by almost 100 people every day

February 27, 2018   Comments

Mayor Megan Barry is scheduled to provide a welcome address for an upcoming 'Forum on Transit.'

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event Wednesday, March 14 at Play Dance Bar from 5:30pm to 7pm.

Representatives from Let's Move Nashville and Transit for Nashville will provide an overview of the plan, which will be followed by a Town Hall Q&A. The program begins at 6pm (Happy Hour begins at 5:30pm).

For more information, see the Nashville LGBT Chamber website.

Date:   March 14, 2018

Time:   05:30 PM - 07:00 PM CDT

Website:   http://www.transitfornashville.com

Location:   Play Dance Bar, 1519 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203

Email:   todd@playdancebar.com

Date/Time Details:   5:30-7:00pm

5:30-6:00 It's Happy Hour. Grab a drink and mingle before the forum.
6:00 Program begins - Transit plan overview with Town Hall Q&A to follow

Fees/Admission:   FREE

 

 

 

 

 

