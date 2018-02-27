LGBT Chamber to host 'Forum on Transit'

Mayor Megan Barry is scheduled to provide a welcome address for an upcoming 'Forum on Transit.'

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event Wednesday, March 14 at Play Dance Bar from 5:30pm to 7pm.

Representatives from Let's Move Nashville and Transit for Nashville will provide an overview of the plan, which will be followed by a Town Hall Q&A. The program begins at 6pm (Happy Hour begins at 5:30pm).

For more information, see the Nashville LGBT Chamber website.

Date: March 14, 2018

Time: 05:30 PM - 07:00 PM CDT

Website: http://www.transitfornashville.com

Location: Play Dance Bar, 1519 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203

Email: todd@playdancebar.com

Date/Time Details: 5:30-7:00pm

5:30-6:00 It's Happy Hour. Grab a drink and mingle before the forum.

6:00 Program begins - Transit plan overview with Town Hall Q&A to follow

Fees/Admission: FREE