LGBT Chamber to host 'Forum on Transit'

Mayor Megan Barry is scheduled to provide a welcome address for an upcoming 'Forum on Transit.'
The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event Wednesday, March 14 at Play Dance Bar from 5:30pm to 7pm.
Representatives from Let's Move Nashville and Transit for Nashville will provide an overview of the plan, which will be followed by a Town Hall Q&A. The program begins at 6pm (Happy Hour begins at 5:30pm).
For more information, see the Nashville LGBT Chamber website.
Date: March 14, 2018
Time: 05:30 PM - 07:00 PM CDT
Website: http://www.transitfornashville.com
Location: Play Dance Bar, 1519 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203
Email: todd@playdancebar.com
Date/Time Details: 5:30-7:00pm
5:30-6:00 It's Happy Hour. Grab a drink and mingle before the forum.
6:00 Program begins - Transit plan overview with Town Hall Q&A to follow
Fees/Admission: FREE
Comments