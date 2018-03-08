How did you become interested in fashion? Who are some of your inspirations and mentors?

After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City with a bachelor's degree in Apparel Merchandising, and a trend forecasting internship with WGSN, I spent the following years exploring various roles in the fashion industry. I built a dynamic fashion career in corporate buying, luxury boutique management and freelance styling/wardrobing. However, one of my most passionate capacities was sourcing, buying, selling, and collecting one-of-a-kind vintage fashion artifacts!

Over the years I had the pleasure of managing, and learning from, some of America's most famous vintage clothing boutiques, including What Goes Around Comes Around (NYC), Devorado Designer Vintage (NYC), The Family Jewels (NYC). It was out of this love for antiquities that I opened a curated vintage clothing boutique in Nashville called OPIUMvintage.

Shortly after opening my boutique, I began dabbling in designing vintage inspired clothing with a modern feel. After success and encouragement to create more, I officially launched my own brand after my namesake, Laura Citron! It has been largely my fellow vintage enthusiasts that I’ve met along the way who have always inspired me to learn more! The more you learn, the more you learn how much more there is to learn!

How would you describe your style?

Although I appreciate the beauty and simplicity of minimalism from a distance, I am a maximalist to my core! My design mantra is "More is more, and less is a bore!" I am as equally addicted to the art deco ambiance of 1930s Hollywood, as the disco dresses of Studio 54! I strive to provide a "luxury meets fun" option for women who do not want to dress like everyone else!

Who are some Nashville-based fashion and entertainment leaders who have been influential in your work?

I am constantly saying that one of the best aspects of Nashville is the truly supportive creative community that exists here. Everyone genuinely makes an effort to help and support each other. It’s such a beautiful thing. The person who embodies this concept is Connie Cathcart-Richardson, co-founder of Nashville Fashion Week and “Team Mama” of the Nashville fashion community. Since day one, she made efforts to connect me to supportive individuals and always lent an ear when advice was needed. Nashville is beyond lucky to have her. Thank you for all you do, Connie!

