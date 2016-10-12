A late night stage comedy double feature

Just in time for Halloween, the Music Valley Event Center presents a double feature for the stage: Devil Boys from Beyond by Buddy Thomas and Kenneth Elliott, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom by Charles Busch.

Devil Boys from Beyond, a spoof of science fiction films, was a 2009 Winner in Overall Excellence for Outstanding Play at The New York International Fringe Festival, and is being directed by Asa Ambrister. Cast members include: Kathleen Jaffe, Don Breedwell, James Bealor, Kathryn Sutton, Ron Lee, Johann Sorensen, Evan Grabenstein, and Suzanne Booth.

Zach Parker helms the long-running Off Broadway camp hit Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, starring local favorites Veronika Electronika, Evan Grabenstein, Suzanne Booth, Tristan Penn, Michael Rex and Caressa Alan. It is described by The New York Times as featuring "costumes flashier than pinball machines, outrageous lines, awful puns, sinister innocence, harmless depravity."

Both scripts contain adult content, and are for patrons 18+ only.

Tickets are $15 for entry into both shows, and $12 for Seniors, Military and Students (with ID). Concessions will be offered for sale. Dinners not available. Parking is free. Walk-ins and reservations are accepted.

Music Valley Event Center is located at 2416 Music Valley Drive, Suite 150, across from Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. Call 615-902-9566 or visit the theatre’s website missjeannes.com for more information.





DATES:

Friday October 21- 10:30 p.m.

Saturday October 22- 10:30 p.m.

Friday October 28- 10:30 p.m.

Saturday October 29- 10:30 p.m.

Sunday October 30- 7:30 p.m.

Monday October 31 (Halloween night)- 9:00 p.m.

Photo at top: Michael Rex, Evan Grabenstein, Veronika Electronika and Tristan Penn in Vampire Lesbians of Sodom.

Photo below: E. Roy Lee, Kathleen Jaffe and Evan Grabenstein in Devil Boys from Beyond