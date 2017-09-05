Join TEP for a Will & Grace viewing party

The Tennessee Equality Project is hosting a viewing party for the premiere of the brand new season of Will & Grace. It's coming Thursday September 28th and it will take place at the all new Pecker's Bar & Grill.

As we reported one year ago, the idea behind Pecker's came about at the close of Blue Gene's and Vibe, two popular nightclubs on Church Street, after the owner of the property on which the two rested refused to renew their lease.

Now the all-new bar — which recently hired O&AN Gay Faves winner Timmy Harkum (previously of Stirrup) as its General Manager — is set to open and we're told the Will & Grace viewing party will be the new bar's first community event.

Show starts at 8pm but, according to the Facebook event page, feel free to arrive early in order to get a good seat.