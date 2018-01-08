It's time for the Nashville Fashion Week kick-off party!

The celebration of all things fashion in Music City begins later this month with the Nashville Fashion Week kick-off party. It takes place this January 30 from 5:30 - 7:30.

In the heart of downtown Nashville, at the new Noelle hotel, this special night brings together the vibrant talent from all across the Nashville fashion industry to celebrate the city’s thriving fashion scene and hear exciting announcements and updates on what’s to come for Nashville Fashion Week this April.

Nashville Fashion Week 2018 will take place April 3-7.

“Noelle is thrilled and honored that NFW selected our hotel for their 2018 fashion week kickoff event in January. Through our many local partnerships, Noelle aims to support the creative community that makes Nashville such a unique and special city” Shannon Foster, Noelle General Manager.

The 2017 Nashville Fashion Forward Fund recipient, 2018 emerging and Nashville designers, AMAX + NFW model search finalists, confirmed sponsors and community partners, as well as many other exciting details about NFW 2018 will be announced at the party. All proceeds from Nashville Fashion Week benefit the Nashville Fashion Forward Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville Fashion Forward Fund supports the next generation of fashion industry professionals with ties to Middle Tennessee by providing a financial award and resources for experiential professional development opportunities to assist in career advancement within the fashion industry. Past recipients include Brett Warren, Eric Bornhop, Ceri Hoover, Elise Joseph, Lauren Leonard and Julianna Bass.

Nashville Fashion Week 2018 will take place April 3-7 in collaboration with Oz Arts Nashville. This is the first time in Nashville Fashion Week's eight year history that all runway shows will be held in a single location. Tickets to the Nashville Fashion Week Kickoff Party are $30. A limited number of tickets are on sale now.