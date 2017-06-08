The Instagram rainbow wall is here!

Instagram celebrated PRIDE in Nashville with the newly unveiled rainbow wall at 221 2nd Ave N in Nashville earlier this week.

The social media platform commissioned Adrien Saporiti, the local artist behind the iconic I BELIEVE IN NASHVILLE® mural to design and paint the wall, which features a #kindcomments hashtag to encourage in-person visitors and the Instagram community at large to take a photo/video, share a kind comment, and show support for the LGBTQ community.

Folks like Mayor Megan Barry, Ty Herndon, Sonia Leigh, and Becca Mancari all stopped by the wall to show their support for the celebration and cause, and had beautiful portraits taken in front of the wall.

Tap or scroll over each photo to read the comments accompanying each post.

Take a look!