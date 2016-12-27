Inebriated Shakespeare expands to season two

Inebriated Shakespeare, the coolest stage show playing at a bar or venue near you, is back for another frolic through the firewater. But this time, it is literally double the fun!

The acting troupe will debut their second season on New Years Eve at the Music Valley Event Center at 9 PM, Central. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling 615-902-9566. You can also go to www.missjeannes.com.

Because of demand, Inebriated Shakespeare, a Wild Card Productions show, has two casts to better serve the various bars, clubs and stages across Middle Tennessee. They will be returning with the Bard’s classic comedy “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Armed with a new director and a few veterans from the first season, the company’s Founder and President, Angela Gimlin, says she is more than thrilled with the barrage of talent she sees at every rehearsal.

“My stomach literally hurts from laughing throughout rehearsal,” Gimlin says with a smile. “We have gathered fourteen of the most talented comedic actors in Nashville and cannot wait to unleash them on the world.”

The concept of Inebriated Shakespeare is simple. Ten minutes before show time, two of the seven actors in the cast take a few shots and, well, the show must go on. Much Ado About Nothing will play to venues around Nashville including the Music Valley Event Center, Wylee’s and Third Coast Comedy Club.

Inebriated Shakespeare’s show director is Kathryn Sutton. Cast A is Jarvis Bynum as Benedick, Cat Glidewell as Beatrice, James Brooks as Claudio, Gimlin as Hero, James Bealor as Don Pedro, Daniel Morgan as Don John and Evan Grabenstein as Leonato. Cast B includes Tobias J. Turner as Benedick, Hillary Mead as Beatrice, Austin Jeffrey Smith as Claudio, Brittany Juilfs as Hero, Zach Parker as Don Pedro, Sutton as Donna Johnna, and Asa Ambrister as Leonato. The New Years Eve show includes actors from both casts.

Photo: Hillary Mead and Tobias J. Turner as Beatrice and Benedick. Photo credit: Jerry Winnett