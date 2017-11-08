Human Rights Campaign announces 2018 Nashville Equality Dinner

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) announced today the date and location of its 2018 Annual Equality Dinner.

The event will take place March 17, 2018 with reception and silent auction beginning at 5:30 PM. It will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center.

Meredith Bazzell Fortney and Eric Patton, co-chairs of the dinner, touted last year’s successful dinner and anticipate another record breaking year.

“Last year’s unbelievable support from the local community led to us smashing all previous attendance and donation records," said Patton. "With attendance of 700 people and over $300,000 raised last year, we are thrilled to co-chair this event again."

Bazzell Fortney added, “We know that this year is going to be bigger and better. After the success of last year, moving to Opryland is a step we are ready to take. We look forward to welcoming even more guests than ever before.”

The presenting sponsor of the 2018 Equality Dinner will be longtime presenting sponsor, Bridgestone North America.

“Bridgestone North America has been a great friend of the Human Rights Campaign," said Bazzell Fortney. "They have sponsored our efforts here in Nashville for years. They are a local pioneer in marketing to the LGBTQ community. They have been leaders as donors, stepping up and supporting us when no one else would. Their generosity is vital to our efforts and we are so proud to welcome them back as presenters."

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is this year’s winner of the Community Leadership Award. The organization's work in the community, led by CEO Lisa Howe and President Joe Wooley, has made Nashville a better place for employees and employers.

“The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce has long been a beacon in the Nashville business community, supporting companies that support the LGBTQ community. Their work to bring local companies to the table has shown everyone that equality means business. We are elated to celebrate their work at this year’s Equality Dinner,” said Patton.

Tickets to the 2018 Annual Equality Dinner in Nashville are available online now.