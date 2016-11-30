How you can support the Gatlinburg fire relief effort

Members of the Nashville community wishing to donate items to the relief effort in Gatlinburg and Sevier County for Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries can bring them to Belmont United Methodist Church through Friday. The items will be delivered to the area Saturday, December 3.

Organizer Eric Patton, who writes for O&AN, took a personal interest in helping the region.

"I have so many close friends from the area," he said. "East Tennessee has always held a special place in my heart. I wanted to do everything I could in Nashville to support our beloved Smoky Mountains. I had so many people reaching out to support the effort, I thought it would be great if we could really make a difference for these families that are in need. I got a few friends together, and it's all come together really quickly. That volunteer spirit we are so well known for in Tennessee is really shining through."

A list of items needed:

-Winter Coats

-Shoes

-Diapers

-Baby Wipes

-Sanitizer

-Deodorant

-Body Wash

-Toothbrushes

-Tampons

-Razors

-High calorie snacks

-Gift cards for any national store

-Eye drops

Volunteers will be on staff at the church during the following times:

Thursday: 10 AM – 2:30 PM

Friday: 10 AM – 7 PM

Belmont United Methodist Church is located at 2007 Acklen Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212. The community center is located behind the church.

For questions regarding items donated, contact Belmont United Methodist Church at 615.383.0832.