At Holy Trinity, 'the message is our motivation'

“The message is our motivation, not anyone's orientation..." best describes the approach of Holy Trinity Community Church in West Nashville.



With its beginnings as a small Bible study for LGBTQ+ Christians and seekers in the early 1990's, Holy Trinity has grown into an established affirming congregation of The United Church of Christ denomination.



(That's the liberal one! Not the one more familiar to born and bred Southerners.)



Holy Trinity takes pride in its LGBTQ+ roots as it continues the journey to be a church for all persons seeking a church home. Their Sunday service combines the best of contemporary worship practice with the real world-based preaching of The Reverend Dr. Brice Thomas.



The church's mission is to welcome all people to faith in Jesus Christ and to strengthen them in their Christian journey. Holy Trinity also utilizes many traditional elements of Christian worship, such as the sacrament of communion and the use of the liturgical calendar, to create an atmosphere that fosters spiritual growth without regard to race, gender, orientation, political persuasion or social status.



Holy Trinity's approach to ministry is intentionally affirming and unapologetically Christian, according to Pastor Brice. His church takes a progressive approach to Christian ministry in recognition of the diversity of both the LGBTQ+ and Greater Nashville communities, while living their truth as followers of Jesus. All people are welcome at Holy Trinity without reservations or judgment.



Holy Trinity offers a main service every Sunday morning beginning with educational sessions for adults at 9am, followed by the main service at 10am. A nursery option is provided along with a separate children's service.

The church also hosts music and theater ministries, small group fellowship opportunities, and emerging ministries for families seeking foster care training, resources and placement.



Holy Trinity plans to continue its innovative approaches to ministry this year including participating in the local Gospel Drag Show, helping the homeless through Room at the Inn and participation in numerous local LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.



There's even a rumor the Reverend has started up a church bowling group! (We won't ask his average...)



For more information or to ask questions, please visit www.htccnashville.com or call 615.352.3838.