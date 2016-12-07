Has Mad Donna's closed forever?

The website Noble Nashville is reporting that Mad Donna's has closed for a two-week long renovation, despite that the popular East Nashville spot posting on its Facebook page that "We Are Now Closed" with no mention of a renovation or stated date for re-open.

A post on the Mad Donna's Facebook page dated around 3:30pm Wednesday December 7 says simply, "Thank you to all our customers, staff and neighbors for 9 years of your support. Here's to the next chapter in our lives!" with a graphic that simply adds, "We Are Now Closed."

Reaction to the post was swift and decisive. One reply read: "gah not even a warning for one last brunch???" Another said, "But... but, brunch... and bloody mary bar"

Noble Nashville claims the popular eatery has closed only temporarily for "a massive renovation effort" that is "effective immediately" due to an "extremely unforeseen circumstance." Bands reported to have booked shows there have now seen them canceled.

Stay tuned for the (inevitable) update.