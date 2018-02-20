Glam rocker Dylana Nova of Vain debuts as a woman on stage — and in everyday life

She looked great. Sounded even better too!

Fans of the glam rock group Vain know her under her former name (which she prefers not to share moving forward), but it’s Dylana now. She officially joined her punk rock sister Laura Jean Grace as a member of the transgender club on Monday night, jamming with a gaggle of legendary hair bands for a charity event at Basement East.

“I think it’s pretty amazing that a trans-woman is being accepted and valued for who she is and what she brings to Music City,” Dylana said in her text invitation for me to join her. She says she has received strong support from the Nashville music community behind the scenes as she quietly transitioned over the past two years. but doesn’t want her personal life to overtake her working life as an artist and colleague.

Monday night she was ready to take the next step...on stage with guitar in hand of course.

“Thirty years ago, I recorded the guitars on the classic album ‘No Respect,’” Dylana wrote. “Thirty years later, I get to perform as my true self finally. Whew!”

“I spent many decades trying to be a guy...when I was really a girl,” she said in an interview just before her debut.

“I’m kinda leaning into it,” she said while laughing and and admitting that publically transitioning is a little nerve-wracking. But in the end “you just need to be you.”

And perform she did! Unfortunately a little too well as we discovered afterward that great music overwhelms cheaply made microphones (hey, they didn’t have cell phones last time I went to a rock concert. My bad…). Watch the Periscope/Twitter video. Dylana is on the left playing and strutting as a confident woman of rock. Her company 3rd Power donated the guitar amps for the show that night. Trust us, they work. Takes a rocker to know how to really build one.

She was invited to join a rendition of Poison’s Cry Tough, a fitting song in her eyes. Dylana is blossoming into the woman she always was inside. She feels the best way to help fellow members of our community is to live her truth, so others may do the same. You can catch her full Facebook interview with me below.

You can catch her full Facebook interview with me below.

We’re proud of you sister!