Gay-ish Valentine's Day Gift Ideas!

For your special someone

February 2, 2017 Mikey Rox   Comments

There’s a growing sect of society raining on everybody’s Valentine’s Day parade by crying foul on consumerism. It’s a Hallmark holiday, they shout. The candy companies just want your money, they howl. You know what we say?

“SO WHAT?!”

Embrace it. Candy is frickin’ delicious, and who doesn’t like a thoughtful card every now and then? Thus, go full in this Valentine’s Day and throw up a finger to its critics with this list of fab gifts from your gay heart to theirs.

 

Avital Tours
BandBFinder.com

gift ideas 1.jpg

 

YourComicStory.com

gift ideas 2.jpg

 

Isabelle Grace Jewelry

gift ideas 3.jpg

 

Snake River Farms
Lagostina
Angela Estate's 2013 Pinot Noir
Hazelfern Cellars' 2014 Williamette Valley Pinot Noir
VanDuzer Vineyards' 2013 Homestead Block Pinot Noir
PersonalWine.com
 

gift ideas 4.jpg

 

Punkpost
Star Trek/Star Wars mashup print
Plantogram
MysteryPotato

gift ideas 5.jpg

 

Big Spoon/Little Spoon Bracelets

gift ideas 6.jpg

 

Spoil

gift ideas 7.jpg

 

Luvoqa
Pulse

gift ideas 8.jpg

 

Lacoste
Andrew Christian
Flashpoint Candle

gift ideas 9.jpg

 

Original Grain watches

gift ideas 10.jpg

 

Sugarwish

gift ideas 11.jpg

 

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert whose work has been published in more than 100 outlets across the world. He splits his time between homes in New York City and the Jersey Shore with his dog Jaxon. Connect with Mikey on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/mikeyrox.

 

 

 

 

 

