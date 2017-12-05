Gay Hispanic Web Series Seeks KickStarter Funding

More than 70% percent of the funding has been secured, but the campaign ends Dec. 10, 2017. You can watch the show at www.youtube.com/conlugar. The show has English subtitles for those that do not speak Spanish.

The show follows Aaron in Mexico City, his adventures with his buddies, and his romantic ups and downs.

“Con Lugar broke the stereotype and shows an influential and respectful Mexico with great sexual diversity,” said Omar Flores Sarabia, the show’s creator and producer. “We wanted to avoid cliches that are addressed in sexuality in traditional TV.”

Season 2 will have longer episodes shot in Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

For those that make contributions, there are rewards available, including coffee mugs, t-shirts and the chance to appear on an episode.

The cast is made up of professional actors from television and theater, and Flores Sarabia has many credits to his name in producing, directing and editing. Staring Andrés B. Durán, Jerry Velázquez, Joan Kuri, Ramiro Piñón Manini y Sheyla Ferrera. Directed By. Omar Flores Sarabia. Written By. Omar Flores Sarabia y Sabdyel Almazán.