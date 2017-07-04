Gay campgrounds in Tennessee offer freedom … from clothes

Stretching as it does over many hundreds of miles from east to west, Tennessee is a very geographically diverse state with many options for outdoor activities, from hiking the Smokies in East Tennessee or the waterfalls of Middle Tennessee to spelunking in the many caves of the Cumberland and elsewhere.

Tennessee also hosts two well-known, specifically gay camping facilities—longtime O&AN advertiser Timberfell Lodge, as well as Whispering Oak Retreats. Both are men-only and clothing optional, for those who literally cannot get enough sun on their bodies.

Located at 2240 Van Hill Road in Greeneville, Tennessee, Timberfell is nestled in the state’s northeastern mountain country. Timberfell is gay camping resort and lodge featuring accommodations that include rooms, apartments, a bunk room and dining. The campground offers 30/50 amp electric and water for RVs, as well as a primitive area for tents. Other amenities include a heated swimming pool with adjoining pool house, a beer bar, bath house, redwood sauna and an eight-man hot tub. Timberfell also offers trails and a stocked fishing pond.

Skip wrote of after his recent visit to Timberfell, “Spent many years vacationing at Timberfell Lodge. The thing I really enjoy … it is one of the few spaces I've been to where it really does not matter what walk of life you come from, you're met with open arms from the guests and the staff.” Many other patrons second that opinion, though a common gripe is that food service is timely and makes little allowances for being late—poor things.

Whispering Oaks is a Middle Tennessee campground located one-and-a-half hours southwest of Nashville near Mount Pleasant. Whispering Oaks is a private membership resort—but the annual fee is only $10 so don’t let that deter you! The camp sits on top of a mountain with over 400 acres of trees, streams and hiking trails. Amenities include a heated pool, hot tub, recreation center, common showers and restrooms, two bunk houses, cabins, and a commercial kitchen for groups and special events.

One recent reviewer of the camp, Rick, writes, “I love this place, a place to run around naked and be free. Very clean and a great place to relax, Also a great place to meet and make new friends. The staff are very friendly and welcoming. Lots of fun events. Definitely would recommend this place to anyone.” Another cites continuing improvements at the camp as a reason to keep returning.