'Game of Thrones' fan event coming to Nashville

Con of Thrones is the largest-ever convention for fans of Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire, and the epic worlds of fantasy author George R. R. Martin. A long weekend of programs, panels, workshops, concerts and more designed especially to suit the world's biggest Thrones fans.



EVENT LISTING

• title of event: Con of Thrones

• address: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center

2800 Opryland Drive

Nashville, TN 37214

• phone/email contact: contact@conofthrones.com

• website address: www.conofthrones.com

• event start time: June 30, 2017 at 9am