'Game of Thrones' fan event coming to Nashville

Con of Thrones will be the largest ever convention for fans

May 19, 2017   Comments

Con of Thrones is the largest-ever convention for fans of Game of ThronesA Song of Ice and Fire, and the epic worlds of fantasy author George R. R. Martin. A long weekend of programs, panels, workshops, concerts and more designed especially to suit the world's biggest Thrones fans.


EVENT LISTING

title of event: Con of Thrones

address: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
                 2800 Opryland Drive
                 Nashville, TN 37214

phone/email contact: contact@conofthrones.com

website address: www.conofthrones.com

event start time: June 30, 2017 at 9am

 

 

 

 

 

