FAVES & RAVES 2017: Weddings

After years of missing out on all the LGBT marriage revenue, local service providers are now reaping the rewards of a more open and just society, but our favorites are, for the most part, tried-and-true allies who supported our community, or were part of it, long before marriage equality.

Wedding Venue — Cheekwood

Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art is one of Nashville’s most beautiful natural venues, and its interior event spaces are top notch. Cheekwood offers unique indoor and outdoor spaces, including from its botanical gardens to the Museum of Art, that allows any couple with the budget to craft their dream wedding. This year’s favorite florist and cover model, Phillipe Chadwick worked at Cheekwood before branching out on his own, as well.

Wedding Coordinator — Ron Sanford

Ron Sanford is a character, and knows how to be an individual—and this allows him to help couples design and implement the perfect event for their special days. In addition to weddings, Ron Sanford Productions organizes a wide variety of other events, so if you’re looking for someone to help you organize your next soiree, he’s your man according to our readers.

Caterer — Bacon & Caviar

This year’s favorite wedding caterer is Bacon & Caviar, who have prominently featured in many of the biggest LGBT events of the year. A local barbecue joint, Bacon & Caviar also has a gourmet catering wing that’s sure to please at your event.

Wedding Florist — OSHi Floral Design

OSHi Floral Design is a full-service florist located in Downtown Nashville providing high-end floral services to area consumers, businesses, venues, and entertainment industry professionals and celebrities since 2004. The feel and style of OSHi is cultivated by master designer Ethan Shane who has played a pivotal role in creating the exclusive brand of OSHi over the last 8 years.

Wedding Photographer — High Gravity Photography

Wedding photography is an unforgiving discipline, and you only get one shot at making the best memories you can, ones you’ll want to look at for the rest of your lives together. Wives Allie & TJ are High Gravity Photography, and they come as a team to help you with everything possible for your wedding, often going beyond simple photographer duties. They also are very energetic and will make sure you are having a great time! And they promise, “We work like hell to give you a perfect experience, because you don't deserve anything less!”

Place to get a Wedding Cake — Nashville Sweets

Our readers again chose Nashville Sweets as their favorite place to get a wedding cake. Founders Brittany Pulley and Danielle Worley “believe every sweet can be art and should be beautiful, delicious and made with a whole lot of passion, care and laughter. Their creations reflect the style and personalities of their clients. Creative challenges and new projects are always welcome!” From simple but elegant to art deco themed, they can design a cake for any wedding style. Also it’s a great place to pick up a comfort snack.

Place to have a Rehearsal Dinner — Pinewood Social

Pinewood Social is a beautiful venue with great food, great drinks, and a great … retro bowling alley? That sounds like a great recipe for a fun and memorable rehearsal dinner. It might also be a great way to kick of the night of your bachelor or bachelorette parties.

