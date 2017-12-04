FAVES & RAVES 2017: Setting the record straight

The December issue — our annual Faves & Raves readers' poll issue — is one of our favorites here at Out & About Nashville, when we hear from our readers regarding their favorite people and places around town. Pulling this issue together is a massive undertaking, and this year a couple of errors have been brought to our attention:

First, in our Professional & Business Services category, the winning dentist was incorrectly identified. The winning dentist is Dr. Suzie Stolarz at Blackman Grove Dental. This error has been corrected and can be viewed here.

Second, a formatting error in the print edition led to a section of text being omitted, which affected the categories of Wedding Florist (the winner is OSHi Floral Design), Wedding Photographer (High Gravity Photography), and Place to get a Wedding Cake (Nashville Sweets). The full and correct text can be found online now.

We regret the errors and apologize to these fantastic, deserving winners.

As well, we are currently working on a redesign of the affected pages in the print edition so that we can upload an accurate PDF for viewing here on our website via ISSUU. We appreciate our winners’ and our readers’ patience as we correct these errors.