FAVES & RAVES 2017: Look Good, Feel Good

Looking and feeling your best is an art form, and the LGBT community most definitely has distinct ideas about how to best achieve this goal. From fashionistas to stylists and designers, many of our brothers and sisters pride themselves on staying ahead of all the latest curves. From the retro to modern chic, and everything in between, our readers know what it takes to carefully construct a look for the world. And here are their recommendations for looking and feeling your best—including where to doll up your best four-legged friend!

Place to Shop for New Clothes — Nordstrom

For the last few years, the top spot has gone to H&M, but this year our readers took a different approach and picked Nordstrom, which is located in the Green Hills Mall. After years of keeping shoppers waiting, the upscale retailer took Nashville’s market by storm with this new location. And after more than five years in Nashville its popularity is definitely not flagging.

Place to Shop for Used Clothes — FLIP

If readers turned it up a notch in new clothing, their suggestion for consignment clothing is a world away from Goodwill, which has won this category for multiple years running. Located minutes from downtown Nashville you'll find FLIP, the city’s premier men's luxury consignment store. FLIP acquires clothing & accessories through traditional consignment methods, as well as purchasing new with tag items from various sources. Here, you are sure to find great values on high end products.

Hairstylist —Kayce Tutor, ELAN Germantown

When told she was this year's reader's choice, Kayce expressed thanks for the opportunity to do what she loves: "It’s been my pleasure to cut, curl, and color Nashville’s finest for the past five years. Being a little ol’ gal from Sweet Lips, Tennessee, this is what I’ve always dreamed of doing, and it’s an honor to be voted Fave Stylist.” And your customers and fans thank you for the fabulous service, Kayce!

Tattoo Shop — Black 13

Black 13, located in Cummins Station, is often among the top nominees suggested by our readers, and this year it edged out last year’s winner, Alchemy, to top the list. Black 13 is truly a Nashville institution. In fact, the shop just topped the Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville Reader’s poll for the eighth year in a row.

Massage Therapist — Dale Parker

This year our readers chose Dale Parker, founder of Athletic Performance Massage, as their favorite massage therapist in town for a second year in a row!

Gym — Planet Fitness

Every year it’s a battle royale between the Downtown YMCA and Planet Fitness over which is our favorite place to get fit and flirt with fellow gym-goers, and this year was no different. But the pendulum swung back to favor Planet Fitness this time, so congratulations guys!

Pet Services — The Dog Spot

The Dog Spot is yet again our favorite place to make sure our four-legged friends also look and feel their best. The Dog Spot offers professional dog grooming, daycare, and boarding services, and locations in East Nashville, West Nashville, and Mount Juliet. For you overprotective pet parents, webcams allow you to look in on your pooch when you can’t be with them!

