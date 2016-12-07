FAVES & RAVES 2016: Professional & Business Services

With the new shift in national politics, and the rise in open hatred and discrimination, LGBT people often face questions when choosing professional services—will this business accept me as a customer, will the serve my family? Anti-LGBT discrimination is still legal in this state, and we can be denied service with little warning. So it’s important to celebrate our favorite providers of business and professional services, so that other people know who they can trust during tough, or important, times. It’s great to know that our community has such high-caliber people and institutions it can turn to when necessary.

Lawyer — Loy Carney

This year, our readers chose Loy Carney as their favorite lawyer in Nashville. Carney works at Rudy Title and Escrow, a full-service title insurance company located in Nashville but serving the entire state of Tennessee. Established in 1999, Rudy Title is locally owned and operated, with its charming and comfortable office located in historic Hillsboro Village. With their commitment to providing an unparalleled level of customer service, it’s no surprise our readers chose Carney this year!

Dentist – East Side Smiles

One of the first things people notice about a person is her or his smile. And for the fourth year in a row, East Side Smiles has been chosen by our readers as the place they trust the most with their smiles.

Health Services – Vanderbilt University Medical Center

If Nashville weren’t Music City, chances are good it would be Hospital City, and of the many fine choices available, Vanderbilt is certainly one of the best known and most respected, and for years it has remained our readers’ favorite.

Real Estate Agent – Blake Samples, Keller Williams Realty

An Alabama native and graduate of the University of Alabama, Samples moved to Nashville for work after graduating and fell in love with Nashville’s “big city, small town feel.” He lives in East Nashville, and is a well-known face in our community. Our readers continue to trust him to handle some of the biggest transactions they’ll ever make, and to recommend him to others through word-of- mouth and with their votes!

Bank — Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the nation’s largest and most respected banking institutions. The company has a long-standing LGBT employee network and has specific diversity programs in place to expand inclusion. In the past year, the bank has also taken a visible public stand against discrimination. As the largest corporation in the state of North Carolina, it has stood up for trans rights and against Governor Pat McCrory’s discriminatory legislation. Our readers have obviously taken notice.

Pharmacy — Riverside Village Pharmacy

Riverside Pharmacy is a friendly local establishment providing essential services, like compounding, health programs, and bargain-basement rates on medications that might not be covered by insurance, such as non-branded alternatives to Viagra. Check out this independent local business for more information.

LGBT-Owned Business – Lipstick Lounge

The Lipstick Lounge takes top honors in this category yet again. As you can see from the fact that it has again won numerous honors in other categories, this LGBT-owned business truly revives that sometimes-forgotten community spirit of openness and welcome for all people, LGBT or otherwise. As they say on their website, “Come as you are, no matter what you are. You’re part of the human family, and this is your home.” And the story of this year’s winning bartender proves that it’s more than a motto.

LGBT-­Owned New Business — Alchemy Nashville

This year’s favorite tattoo parlor is also our favorite new LGBT-owned business. Owned by Tai Orten, this private tattoo studio has a lot of great buzz!