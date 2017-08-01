Local gay musician, storyteller and stand-up comic Kevin James Thornton performs live this Friday at Play Dance Bar.

An Evening with Kevin James Thornton of Indiana Queen is a sort of variety show: he sings poignant songs and tells hilarious jokes and stories. This comedian and musician's stories comment on sexuality, religion and American life in a new century.

Thornton is the winner of New Faces at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles and has been featured on NPRs All Things Considered. His queer-folk group Indiana Queen has been featured in the Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, and the Advocate. Indiana Queen received nearly 250,000 video views in the last year.

Matthew J. Palm, theater critic for the Orlando Sentinel, called Thornton “an enthusiastic musician, a quick-witted comic and a really funny storyteller” and Cincinnati’s CityBeat said “he kept the audience in the palm of his hand during the sold out performance... he’s a fast-talking, high-energy powerhouse of a performer.”

Tickets cost $10.00 online at www.kevinjamesthornton.com/live and $15 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 and show begins at 7:30 p.m. sharp.