Enter to win Tell Me You Love Me from Demi Lovato!

Tell Me You Love Me



the new album from international superstar



DEMI LOVATO



Featuring “Sorry Not Sorry,” "Sexy Dirty Love," and more!



Out NOW: http://demilovato.co/TMYLMpreorder



http://twitter.com/ddlovato

http://instagram.com/ddlovato

http://facebook.com/demilovato

#TellMeYouLoveMe