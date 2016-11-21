Dr. Marisa Richmond on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Trans advocate and LGBT community leader Dr. Marisa Richmond spoke at Murfreesboro's first ever Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony Saturday November 19.

Speaking prior to her was Rebekah Dawson, the president of MT Lambda, and opening and closing the recorded segment (video below) was Joshua Rigsby of the MT Lambda Alumni Association.

A partial transcript from the remarks of Dr. Richmond:

Hate is still prevalent in our society and right here in Tennessee.

We are now entering a level of uncertainty and there's a great level of fear and anxiety in the trans community and real concern that the violence will actually increase. We want to make sure that you take important steps, necessary steps to protect yourselves your family and your friends.

We're going to fight back. We're not going to allow ourselves to be erased from the face of this Earth. We're not going to let those who hate and those who demonize, not just trans people but anybody, because of any difference, to prevail.

We have to stand together. We have to stand united. And if we do that, we will make it through this dark period and we will return into a period of light.