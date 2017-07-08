The delightfully "buff" John Barrowman wants us to join him at PLAY

Arrow and Torchwood star John Barrowman is in town this weekend and he took to Facebook last night (Friday July 7) to celebrate all the changes he's seen in gay Nashville over the years.

The openly gay actor, who married his partner Scott in California four years ago, is in town for the Heroes & Villains FanFest, a convention for fans of comic inspired TV shows and film.

It was in the early morning hours of Saturday July 8—though it was very obviously still Friday night for John—when he urged us all to join him this evening at "1519 Church Street and we're gonna see one of the best drag shows that I've seen in a long time. We had a fabulous time tonight and we're gonna go back tomorrow."

He signed off with a shout-out to Opryland USA—the country themed amusement park that closed back in 1997, where according to his own testimony, "you gave me my start"—but not before offering us a peek at his (let's admit it) ADORABLE tush!

Check it out...