A daylong celebration, Nashville's largest gathering of creatives' and makers

Art built this city.

Creatives’ Day, an organization dedicated to providing community and economic support to artists, will close out 2017 with its second annual celebration paying tribute to Tennessee’s creative community on October 21, 2017. In celebration of the impact and accomplishments of Tennessee’s phenomenal creative community, Creatives’ Day will feature work from local artists, makers and musicians in Nashville, TN and surrounding counties.

The event, held at the downtown campus of the Nashville Public Library, (615 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37219), will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will feature visual art, sculpting, film screenings, live painting, spoken word and live music performances from Nashville Public Library’s Boom Box artist collective. Participating organizations this year will include various community art crawl hosts, Google, the US Small Business Association, Casa Azafran, Nashville Fashion Alliance, Nashville Public Library, the Mayor’s Office for Affordable Housing and the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville.

"I am extremely excited about what this celebration brings to Nashville,” said Brian Sexton, celebration co-chair and founder of Creatives’ Day. “Nashville is a growing city with strong traditions in Arts & Entertainment. The Creatives’ Day celebration has successfully shown how Nashville is indeed able to bring together families, creatives, makers and local non-profits that support Tennessee’s Arts & Entertainment industry in a harmonious way”.

Last year’s Creatives’ Day celebration saw over 300 in attendance with Mayor Barry’s Office of Small Business and Creative Economy delivering a proclamation and declaring “Creatives’ Day” in Nashville, TN.

Creatives’ Day is a free family-friendly event for all ages and non-creatives. Reservations can be made online at www.cd17.eventbrite.com