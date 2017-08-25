"Dan Fogelberg is the iPhone of music"

A new, original musical written by Kate Atkinson and Karen Harris and scored with the music and lyrics of celebrated singer-songwriter Dan Fogelberg is set for a world premiere in Nashville.

Part of the Plan is a powerful story that spans three decades and follows the lives of an adopted boy and the teenaged girl who is forced to give him up. While exploring themes of love, loss, renewal, and how everything in life happens for a reason, Part of the Plan brings Fogelberg’s music to a new generation as well as to the many die-hard fans who long to hear his music in all forms.

Directed by Tony nominee Lynne Taylor-Corbett (Swing!), the show interweaves 20 iconic Fogelberg songs arranged by Grammy Award winners Victor Vanacore (Ray Charles) and Laurence Juber (Paul McCartney), including “Leader of the Band,” “Longer,” and “Same Old Lang Syne.”

In advance of the musical's September 8th debut (official opening date is Sunday, September 10), O&AN's Eric Patton sat down with a number of cast members as well as Part of the Plan's director and co-writers/producers.

KATE MORGAN CHADWICK (Rebecca) credits include: Holly in the world premiere of “BED” by Sheila Callaghan (2017 Stage Raw Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play), Lindsay in the world premiere of “Bad Apples” (ACT Seattle and Circle X in LA) for which she received Ovation and LA Weekly Theater Award nominations, Samantha in the world premiere of “Nobody Loves You” (The Old Globe), Frenchy in the Broadway National tour of “Grease,” Ali in “Mamma Mia!” (Las Vegas), “Stupid Kids” (The Red Room) and “Perfect Harmony” (Theatre Row). TV: “Swedish Dicks,” “Shameless,” “Major Crimes,” “Happy Endings,” “Whatever, the Web Series.” Film: “Bump,” “Imprints,” “Plea” and the Coen Brothers' “Hail, Caesar!” B.A. in theatre from Fordham University.

DANIEL DAVID STEWART (Hirsch) recently made his Broadway debut in the critically acclaimed Deaf West Production of “Spring Awakening” in the role of Ernst/Piano. Recent feature film roles include Oliver Gingerfield in “Kids Vs. Monsters” and Willis in “The Sound of Magic.” Other films include “Incident(s) At Paradise Bay,” “The Hair Cut,” “Last Seen,” and “Reverie.” Television credits include: “KC Undercover,” “The Middle,” “Cougar Town,” “The Goodwin Games,” “Man Up!,” “Miss Mustard Glade” and “Off The Record.” Select professional theatre credits include: David Cromer’s “Our Town” (The Broad Stage), Phaeton in “Metamorphoses” (Ensemble Theatre Company), Pete in the “Burnt Part Boys” (Third Street Theater), “Little Miss Scrooge” (Rubicon Theatre Company), Dominic in “Belfry,” Denny in “Sixty Miles To Silverlake,” “The Lion In Winter” and “The Field” (Theatre Banshee). Daniel is a graduate of the Second City Conservatory Program, and was a founding member of the improv group known as “The Brigade”.

JAYME LAKE (Josie) is thrilled and honored to be a part of the world premiere of Part of the Plan! What a gift it is to be able to share the stage with my husband, Harley Jay in fabulous Nashville! I was last here performing in the first national tour of “I Love Lucy: Live on Stage at TPAC!” Thank you to Karen, Kate, Kathleen, Lynne and all of the shows supporters who have had a hand in making this a reality! Lots of love to my family for their never-ending support! @jaymelake http://www.jaymelake.com/

HARLEY JAY (Sean) was recently seen by over 12 million people in “Grease Live!” on FOX as Reginald, the glee club band leader and as part of the singer/dancer ensemble. He also appeared on Broadway in “Rent” (Mark Cohen) as well as the national tours of “Rent” and “Miss Saigon” (Chris). Recently, Harley's band has shared stages across the country opening for Rick Springfield, Wilson Phillips, Marc Broussard, American Idol winner Kris Allen, Eddie Money, Jana Kramer & The Gin Blossoms. www.HarleyJay.com

JT HODGES (Jake) is an ACM-nominated artist from Fort Worth, Texas, who broke into the country music scene with his Billboard Hot Country charting debut, "Hunt You Down." Jake has scored several Top 10 singles since with the songs "Goodbyes Made you Mine," "Ray Bans," a Top 5 record, "Sleepy Little Town,” and his new song, "Dance Right Here," Hodges has toured with the likes of Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Eli Young Band, Matchbox Twenty and Toby Keith. In 2013, Hodges starred in “Finding Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel. The movie became the #1 rated movie of the week and cemented a rave review for Hodges from The New York Times. Most recently, Hodges can be seen starring alongside Colin Odonaghue (“Once Upon a Time”) in the independent film "The Dust Storm."

LYNNE TAYLOR CORBETT (Director/Choreographer) has been nominated for Tony Awards and a Drama Desk Award for Broadway’s “Swing!,” and received Drama Desk and Lortel nominations for “My Vaudeville Man” and “Wanda’s World.” She directed and choreographed “Cougar the Musical,” and “KICK!” Off-Broadway which was nominated for an OBA. Regional shows include “Unexpected Joy at Wellfleet,” “Tintypes” at Hartford Stage and the Old Globe, “Opal” at George Street Playhouse and the Lyric Theatre, “Flight of the Lawnchair Man” for the Goodspeed Opera House, “Hats” in Chicago and “Girl’s Room” starring Donna McKechnie and Carol Lawrence in New York and Los Angeles. Her choreography can be seen in feature films “Footloose” and “My Blue Heaven” and in Disney's stage show, “Aladdin,” at the Hyperion Theatre at Disneyland. She adapted and directed “The Lion King” for Disney’s production in Hong Kong. Her dance works have been commissioned by New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Hubbard Street Dance Company, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Carolina Ballet and numerous companies throughout the world. Broadcasts of her work have been seen on “Live from Lincoln Center,” “Live from the San Francisco Opera House,” and on UNC TV. “Distant Thunder,” a musical set on the Blackfeet rez, written by Lynne and son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett, will be part of Oregon Shakespeare’s Lab this summer.

KATE ATKINSON (Book Writer & Producer) Longtime Dan Fogelberg fan and independent filmmaker and producer, Kate Atkinson conceived the idea of setting Dan's music to an original story, acquired the exclusive stage rights to Dan's catalog, and assembled Part of the Plan's core team, which includes two Grammy-winners of Paul McCartney and Ray Charles fame as the musical's arrangers and her writing/producing partner Karen Harris. Kate & Karen's K-Squared Entertainment is lead producing Part of the Plan's world premiere at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). Prior to this original new musical, Kate created, developed, and produced award-winning documentaries, narrativefilms, and live stage productions. After Part of the Plan's two-and-a-half week run in Nashville, Kate will produce another world premiere in Los Angeles – a live concert of Grammy winner Victor Vanacore's neo-classical arias set to the poetry of Pope John Paul II, to which she secured the rights from the Vatican. An entrepreneur at her core, Kate also has built a successful education company, having taught and mentored hundreds of students over the past 20 years. Holding an MBA from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management in Marketing, Finance, and International Business, as well as undergraduate degrees in Mathematics and Education, Kate is an active member of Women In Film, The Hollywood Film Society, and the Screen Actors Guild.



KAREN HARRIS (Book Writer & Producer) A multi-Emmy and Writers Guild of America award winner, Karen has spent over three decades in primetime and daytime dramatic television, syndicated and children’s programming, variety TV and on-line series. She has worked for the major networks and studios as a showrunner, script writer, executive producer and creator of scripted shows. Karen followed her long-time passion into theatre, serving with two non-profit theatre companies as a producer and dramaturge. She is thrilled to be partnered with Kate Atkinson in K-Squared Entertainment, and to present their musical Part of the Plan as the company’s first production. A two-time Board Member of the WGAW, Karen’s also an active member of the Writers Guild of Canada, and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.