Couldn't make it to the Will & Grace viewing party?

Just one day after it officially opened, Peckers Bar & Grill hosted a viewing party for the return of sitcom Will & Grace. The event was co-hosted by the Tennessee Equality Project.

Peckers is located at 237 Hermitage Ave.

Before the festivities began, O&AN Publisher Jerry Jones spoke with Chris Sanders, the executive director at the Tennessee Equality Project, outside the venue.

Inside the bar, O&AN Print Editor James Grady caught up with Pecker's co-owner Mike Brown, who shared some details regarding Nashville's newest gay bar.

After the crowd watched the 1/2 hour long return of the sitcom — for which he missed all of it in its entirety — Pecker's General Manager, the "legendary bartender" Timmy Harkum spoke with Jones about his personal history slinging drinks around LGBT Nashville and his plans for the new bar.