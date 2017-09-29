Out and About Nashville
Out and About Newspaper

Couldn't make it to the Will & Grace viewing party?

Here's what you missed

September 29, 2017

Just one day after it officially opened, Peckers Bar & Grill hosted a viewing party for the return of sitcom Will & Grace. The event was co-hosted by the Tennessee Equality Project. 

Peckers is located at 237 Hermitage Ave.

Before the festivities began, O&AN Publisher Jerry Jones spoke with Chris Sanders, the executive director at the Tennessee Equality Project, outside the venue.

 

Inside the bar, O&AN Print Editor James Grady caught up with Pecker's co-owner Mike Brown, who shared some details regarding Nashville's newest gay bar.

 

After the crowd watched the 1/2 hour long return of the sitcom — for which he missed all of it in its entirety — Pecker's General Manager, the "legendary bartender" Timmy Harkum spoke with Jones about his personal history slinging drinks around LGBT Nashville and his plans for the new bar.

 

 

 

 

 

