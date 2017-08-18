Couldn't make it to the Nashville Grizzlies' car wash?

The Nashville Grizzlies rugby team needed to raise some funds.

After hosting the universally-praised Bingham Cup tournament here in town last year, the team will hit the road next year when the world's landmark gay rugby tourney lands in Amsterdam. If you missed the preview/promo photos the guys took with local photographer Joe Buglewicz in advance of the August 5th fundraiser car wash at the Lipstick Lounge, drop everything and check them out first.

Then take a look at all the action you missed — unless, of course, you were there — at the car wash, yeah (whoa, whoa, whoa, woah...)